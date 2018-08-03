Scott Ryan, creator and star of FX’s new Mr Inbetween, already has won TCA’s award for Most Low Key Panelist.

In May, FX announced it had ordered a six-episode first season of Mr Inbetween, a half-hour drama series from Ryan and Nash Edgerton, inspired by Ryan’s 2005 cult film The Magician, for premiere on FX and Foxtel in Australia this fall.

Created by and starring Ryan, and directed by Edgerton, Mr Inbetween centers on Ray Shoesmith, a father, ex-husband, boyfriend, best friend, hit-man.

Ryan, who is Australian, got asked the inevitable America-centric question, wanting him to weigh in on a what a big deal it is to get a U.S. pickup. “I was a little surprised,” he said, refreshingly hype-free.

“It was great to get picked up for sure,” he added, taking the prize.

Another TV critic wanted Ryan to explain the difference between American and Australian crime shows.

“Gee, I can only talk about Mr Inbetween, because I don’t watch a lot of Australian TV…Growing up, movie and TV, it was always American.”

Another critic asked a question in which his character was mentioned as “charismatic killer.”

“I don’t think his charisma plays much into it,” he said speculating his victims were more focused on fear than his charisma.

When asked how the span of years between source material The Magician and Mr Inbetween defines the character in the latter project, he explained, “I’m older” and “more mature.”

Asked if the killer character is based on himself, Ryan clarified, “I’ve got a different profession.” But, he guesses “bits of me” are in the character as well as “bits of people I’ve known and read about in books. “There is some of me in there, for sure,” he acknowledged.

Mr Inbetween marks the first time Ryan has “acted professionally with a crew,” he said. “I made The Magician years ago when I was a film student…but there was no crew and no professional actors. So this was a first time.”

The series debuts September 25, immediately following Mayans M.C.; Damon Herriman (Justified), Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura and Matt Nable also star.