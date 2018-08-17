Sons of Anarchy alum Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha (Gotham) and Cree Cicchino (Game Shakers) are set as series regulars opposite Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias in Mr. Iglesias, Netflix’s upcoming multi-cam comedy series from the comedian and Cristela co-creator/executive producer Kevin Hench.

In the comedy, Iglesias plays Gabe, a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential.

Vargas will play Tony Medina, Gabe’s longtime best friend and fellow teacher at the high school. Geha is Abby, another teacher at the school who is the idealistic antidote to Tony. She is genuinely excited – almost annoyingly so – to be shaping the future through her teaching. Cicchino will portray Marisol Fuentes, a 16-year-old determined, yet overworked student.

Iglesias executive produces with Hench. Joe Meloche and Ron DeBlasio. Peter Murietta, Luisa Leschin and Sam Sklavar co-executive produce.

Vargas is known for his role as Allesandro Montez on Sons Of Anarchy. He stars in feature The Public with Emilio Estevez, which will screen at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. His recent TV credits include Luke Cage and HBO’s Mosaic. Vargas is repped by Luber Roklin, Innovative Artists, and Morris Yorn Barnes.

Geha is best known for her role as Poison Ivy on Fox’s Gotham. Her film credits include Winter’s Tale and Ted 2. She’s repped by INSURGE-Ent and Principal Entertainment.

Cicchino had a longstanding role as Babe Carano in Nickelodeon’s Game Shakers. Her other credits include CBS’ Me, Myself and I, Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Kid Danger, and Disney Channel’s Whisker Haven Tales with the Palace Pets. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Artists First, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson.