MoviePass parent Helios & Matheson, with its 3 million subscribers in an uproar and its stock cratering, put out the latest “all is well” message today, likening its position to Uber in its early disruptive days.

Investors didn’t buy the “we’re still here” claim, sending shares down another 43% toward the end of the trading day. The stock is now at about 13 cents, far below the $1 threshold it needs to clear in order to stay listed on the Nasdaq.

The subscription service has been a trending topic for days, ever since abruptly blacking out coverage of Mission: Impossible – Fallout in response to a cash crunch. MoviePass, after conceding to the move, said a strategic shift would take first-run releases on more than 1,000 screens off the table. The price is also jumping from $10 a month to $15 in the coming days.

Industry vets and consumers alike have been pronouncing last rites for the service, but the official message today repeated its earlier insistence that everything is going according to plan.

“This is exactly the attitude the taxicab industry took when Uber entered their market,” said the press release, which did not quote any executives. “Overall, we believe as much as 6% of the industry’s total box office receipts can be traced to our loyal subscribers. It’s clear that because of MoviePass, more people are seeing more movies at fair prices. Instead of wishing us away, the industry, particularly the independent film producers, should be congratulating and supporting us. Absent MoviePass, exhibitors are fighting to preserve profits in a declining box office environment. That’s the doomed strategy.”

It added, “Yes, we’re going through a rough patch not unlike what other disruptive enterprises experienced in their early days. Much of our issues can be attributed to the unprecedented growth in a business that just 12 months ago did not exist.”