EXCLUSIVE: MoviePass Films CEOs and Co-Founders Randall Emmett, George Furla, and Ted Farnsworth have set Bruce Willis to star in 10 Minutes Gone, the first production start since MoviePass parent company Helios & Matheson Analytics acquired Emmett Furla Oasis Films to launch MoviePass Films as a subsidiary to its struggling ticket sales business.

Brian A. Miller will direct a script from Kelvin Mao and Jeff Jingle. Also starring is Meadow Williams who recently completed filming on Boss Level, opposite Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts, and After. It marks the fourth collaboration between Emmett, Furla, and Williams.

Swen Temmel, Sergio Rizzuto and Tyler Jon Olson round out the cast with more coming for a September 10 start date in Ohio. This will mark the third project for MoviePass Films after the mobster drama Gotti starring John Travolta and sorority thriller The Row starring Randy Couture and Lala Kent.

Randall Emmett, George Furla, and Lydia Hull will produce 10 Minutes Gone, which will be a MoviePass Films and Diamond Films Production. Ted Farnsworth, Mitch Lowe, Ted Fox, Mark Stewart, Arnaud Lannic, Barry Brooker and Stan Wertlieb will executive produce.

The story follows a man who loses ten minutes of his memory due to being hit by a stray bullet during a bank heist gone wrong. He must put the pieces of his broken memory together in order to find out who sabotaged the job and took the money, all while being pursued by a powerful crime boss hellbent on recovering the cash. Willis plays the pissed off crime boss.

Willis said he was “excited to be working with producers Randall Emmett and George Furla again with their new venture MoviePass Films.”

Willis is repped by CAA.