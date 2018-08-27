BBC Two has dropped the first images for MotherFatherSon, the upcoming eight-part series that marks Richard Gere’s first major TV drama role. Created by Tom Rob Smith (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), MotherFatherSon also stars Peaky Blinders‘ Helen McCrory and On Chesil Beach‘s Billy Howle who are also in the new snaps (check them out below).

Gere plays Max, the charismatic self-made American businessman with media outlets in London and around the world. McCrory is Kathryn, a British heiress estranged from Max following the breakdown of their marriage some years before. Their 30 year-old son Caden (Howle), runs Max’s UK newspaper and is primed to follow in his father’s footsteps as one of the most powerful men in the world.

But when Caden’s self-destructive lifestyle spirals out of control, the devastating consequences threaten the future of the family, its empire and a country on the brink of change.

Filming on MotherFatherSon is currently underway in London with an airdate expected in 2019.

Further casting includes Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley), Sinéad Cusack (Call The Midwife), Paul Ready (The Terror), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Danny Sapani (Black Panther) and Joseph Mawle (Game Of Thrones).

Testament Of Youth‘s James Kent is lead director with Sharon Bloom and Lisa Osborne producing. Exec producers are Hilary Salmon for BBC Studios Drama London, Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC, Alan Poul and Smith. BBC Studios distributes internationally.

Here’s a taste:

