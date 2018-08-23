Morgan Freeman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Shailene Woodley and director Jacques Audiard are among those set to be honored at the Deauville Film Festival (Aug 31 – Sept 9) later this month in France.

Oscar-winner Freeman will receive a career homage while Sex And The City star Parker will get Deauville’s Talent prize. Cannes Palme d’Or winner Jacques Audiard, who will be at the festival with Joaquin Phoenix and John C Reilly to introduce their Western The Sisters Brothers, will receive an honorary award.

Parker will join Kate Beckinsale and Jason Clarke as honorees for the festival’s Talent prize. Elle Fanning and Shailene Woodley will receive this year’s Rising Star award while writer John Grisham is getting the event’s literary prize.

Freeman’s honor comes just months after CNN ran a story in which eight women accused him of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment. The Oscar-winning actor has denied all charges and has threatened to sue the network.

Deauville, which focuses on U.S. movies and talent, also revealed its Competition lineup today, with movies including Bart Layton’s heist drama American Animals, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s police violence drama Monsters And Men, A.J. Edward’s Friday’s Child, Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace, Marc Turtletaub’s Puzzle, Sara Colangelo’s The Kindergarten Teacher, and Jennifer Fox’s The Tale.

The event will wrap with Chris Weitz’s Operation Finale with Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley in attendance. Fest jury is headed by actress Sandrine Kiberlain with jury member comprising directors Stephane Brize, Xavier Legrand and Pierre Salvadori; actresses Leila Bekhti, Sabine Azema and Sara Giraudeau, singer Alex Beaupain and novelist Leila Slimani.