Jonathan Kite and Zavier de Guzman have signed with More/Medavoy Management.

Actor and stand-up comedian Kite is best known for his portrayal of Oleg on 2 Broke Girls opposite Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs, appearing in all six seasons and over 100 episodes. He recently guest-starred on CBS pilot Pandas in New York. His other TV credits include NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Family Guy. Kite is also represented by Buchwald.

Up and coming actor de Guzman can currently be seen in the series regular role of Roberto on ABC’s light crime drama procedural Take Two opposite Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian. A former Canadian Lightweight Muay Thai Champion, de Guzman is also repped by Pacific Artists Management.