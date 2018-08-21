EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures and Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures have set Patrick Osborne to develop to direct Monument Valley, hoping to launch a live action/CG hybrid family franchise based on the Ustwo Games’ international mobile game phenomenon. Osborne won the Best Animated Short Film Oscar for Feast and is currently directing Nimona for Fox and Blue Sky. The mobile game and its sequel take place in a surreal, Escher-esque landscape, where established laws of space and time do not apply. The film will send contemporary live-action characters into the game’s extraordinary, mind-bending world.

Osborne Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Goldsman is producing and Paramount President of Production Elizabeth Raposo and Weed Road President of Production Greg Lessans will oversee. They will now set a screenwriter to work closely with Osborne on the adaptation.

“Monument Valley is a one of a kind experience, at once small in its meditative, simple gameplay, as well as enormous in its sense of history,” Osborne said. “I’m privileged to be handed the reins to Ida’s mysterious kingdom, to play in her world of impossible architecture where seeing things differently is everything. I am thrilled to bring this unique world to theaters with the talented storytellers of Paramount and Weed Road.”

Courtesy Ustwo Games

Said Dan Gray, Head of Ustwo Games: “It’s been four years since we launched the first Monument Valley and have been waiting for the perfect opportunity to take our world of beauty and impossibility into cinema. We’re incredibly happy that we’ve found the perfect creative partners in Paramount, Weed Road and Patrick Osborne to champion this concept forward into another medium.”

The game has over 160 million downloads worldwide and awards include the Apple Design Award 2014, Apple iPad Game of the Year, and two BAFTAs for Best British Game and Best Mobile & Handheld Game.

