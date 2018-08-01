“Consult the Book of Armaments!”

A series of previously unseen Monty Python sketches have been discovered in Michael Palin’s archives. The unused script ideas include a Wild West bookshop and “amorous Pink Knight” storylines cut from iconic comedy Monty Python And the Holy Grail.

According to The Times, Palin gave the material to the British Library in London which will display a collection of Python notebooks later this month. The show is expected to reveal how much Holy Grail and controversial classic Life Of Brian were altered to prevent causing (further) offence.

Ellen Johnson BAFTA

BAFTA has appointed Ellen Johnson as its Director of Communications. In the newly created role Johnson will drive the charity’s marketing and comms strategy and will report directly to BAFTA Chief Executive Amanda Berry.

Johnson previously worked at Barclaycard and more recently at Comic Relief, where she was Head of Marketing and Communications and responsible for the delivery of the Red Nose Day and Sport Relief campaigns.

The BAFTA UK management team includes Kevin Price, Chief Operating Officer; Clare Brown, Director of Production; Emma Baehr, Director of Awards and Membership; Tim Yates, Director of Finance; Tim Hunter, Director of Learning and New Talent; Louise Robertson, Director of Partnerships and Julian Shaw, Director of BAFTA.