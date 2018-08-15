If you’re craving more antics and adventures from wrestling power couple Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin, you’re in luck. WWE said Tuesday night on Smackdown Live that USA Network has ordered an additional 14 episodes of the upcoming reality series Miz & Mrs to air in 2019.

The first six episodes of Miz & Mrs currently air on USA on Tuesdays at 10 PM. The series, which follows the humorous and hectic personal lives of the titular WWE Superstars, was the network’s top unscripted launch in more than seven years, averaging 1.7 million viewers during the first three premiere episodes.

Produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, the series folds into USA’s WWE programming, which includes five hours of live programming each week with Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live.

Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam-Chazan and Russell Jay serve as executive producers of Miz & Mrs for Bunim/Murray, and Kevin Dunn serves as executive producer for WWE. The Miz and Maryse are also executive producers.