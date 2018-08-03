Mission: Impossible – Fallout kept the action going during the midweeks to rise to $141.9M at the international box office through Thursday. Overseas, Tom Cruise’s latest turn as Ethan Hunt is now running 22% above Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation at the same stage of play and in like-for-like markets. The global total through yesterday is $231.4M. The movie will cross the $200M mark offshore and $300M worldwide this weekend.

In a rather spectacular event this week, 2,000 moviegoers hiked two hours up and two hours down to attend a screening atop Pulpit Rock in Forsand, Norway — the location used for the film’s final stretch. The screening was held at 11PM on August 1 after tickets sold out in 20 minutes in mid-July. Cruise couldn’t attend, but he sent a pre-taped message and posted the below on his Instagram afterwards.

Elsewhere, Paramount Pictures/Skydance’s sixquel is adding 20 markets this session, including Japan, France and Australia. Notably on Wednesday, Fallout traveled to France where a large part of the film was shot. The total through two days is $3.7M. Including previews, it’s the best start for the franchise in the Hexagon.

Australia opened to $1.1M, 30% above Rogue Nation.

Also new this weekend will be Japan which opens today. It’s a sizable Mission hub having been the lead offshore market on the first three movies in the series, and No. 2 behind China on the last two. China has an August 31 release date.

In Korea, the total through Thursday is $34.7M. Fallout is holding well against the arrival of local title Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days, a sequel to last year’s action fantasy Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds which is the 2nd highest grossing movie in Korea’s box office history.

The Top 5 markets overseas on Rogue Nation were China, Japan, Korea, the UK and France.

The action-packed Fallout, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, had a record-breaking start last weekend for the franchise domestically, internationally and globally and with runway ahead is expected to top $700M worldwide.

We’ll have more updates throughout the weekend.