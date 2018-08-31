Tom Cruise traveled to Beijing this week ahead of today’s opening of Mission: Impossible – Fallout which has scored a Day One debut of $28M. That includes Thursday midnights and makes this the biggest launch for the franchise in the Middle Kingdom.

The international box office cume on the Paramount Pictures/Skydance film is $355.2M through Thursday (the figure excludes the China Friday). Worldwide, it’s at $551.8M. Overseas, M:I6 is currently running 17% ahead of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation for the same group of markets.

In China, Fallout has a great 8.3 on Douban, and marketing and financial backing from Alibaba Pictures. The previous film had a similar set-up and set a record in 2015. It finaled there at $136M. Fallout is currently looking at an $80M three-day opening. It will also have some runway ahead of it with no major Hollywood pics currently dated in the coming weeks.

The superbly-reviewed pic, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, lit the fuse back in July with a $155.83M worldwide opening to rep the best start ever for the spy series.

Depending on the China rollout, Fallout is looking at a global finish above $750M.