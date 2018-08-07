Miramax’s President of Television Lauren Whitney is building up her team with the hires of veteran executives Sam Bramhall and Caitlin Foito. Bramhall, who comes from Marvel Television, has been named EVP of Television Business Affairs, while ABC Studios’ Foito has been tapped as SVP of Development. The expansion of Miramax’s TV operations is part of the ongoing reorganization led by Miramax CEO Bill Block with the goal of ramping up film and TV production to bolster the Miramax film library.

Bramhall was previously SVP of Business & Legal Affairs for Marvel Television, where he managed the west coast television business & legal affairs group handling Netflix shows Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist & The Punisher, as well as Cloak & Dagger (Freeform), Runaways (Hulu) and various co-productions (Legion & The Gifted), animated series and development. Prior to Marvel Television, Bramhall was Senior Vice President of Business Affairs at FX/FX Productions, where he was responsible for business affairs for numerous shows and limited series, including Fargo. He also worked at Twentieth Century Fox Television, handling business affairs for development and a variety of shows including Bones and Modern Family.

“Sam Bramhall is one of the most experienced, well-respected, and knowledgeable Business Affairs executives in television. With the benefit of many years spent at 20th Century Fox, FX and Marvel, Sam is the perfect partner to help build Miramax Television from the ground up. We are so lucky to have him,” said Whitney.

Foito most recently served as VP of drama development for ABC Studios, where she oversaw the development of drama series including The Crossing, For The People, Still Star-Crossed, The Catch and the upcoming The Fix for ABC as well as Code Black for CBS. Before her move to ABC Studios in 2014, Foito was director of drama programming for Fox, where she developed shows including The Following, Almost Human, Rake, and Empire. Prior to that, Foito spent seven years at Fox Television Studios, where she oversaw development and production on FX’s Lights Out and The Riches.

“Caitlin Foito has tremendous energy and passion, and has built an excellent reputation by nurturing real connections with writers. She is a wonderful addition to Miramax Television,” Whitney said.