UPDATED with release date: Gkids has acquired North American distribution rights to Mirai, written and directed by Mamoru Hosada from Japan’s Studio Chizu. The distributor will release the pic theatrically on November 30 in both the original Japanese language and an English-dubbed version after it premiered this year in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival.

The plot revolves around Kun, who feels forgotten by his family when his little sister Mirai arrives. Running away from home, he stumbles upon a magical garden that serves as a time-travelling gateway where he encounters his mother as a little girl and has a series of adventures with his baby sister all grown up, opening up a new perspective on his world.

Hosada’s past films include The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, Wolf Children and The Boy and the Beast.

Gkids has landed an Animation Oscar nomination each of the past five years, most recently with The Breadwinner, including double noms in 2015 and 2016. Last year it released My Life as a Zucchini. The studio’s Eric Beckman negotiated the Mirai deal with Yohann Comte and Carole Baraton of Charades.