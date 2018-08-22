As the story behind Jimmy Bennett’s sexual assault claims against Asia Argento continues to unfold, Mira Sorvino has responded saying that she is “heartsick over the allegations”.

The ardent Time’s Up and #MeToo advocate took to Twitter late Tuesday night in regards to the allegations and the settlement Argento paid Bennett. “Having just touched down from several weeks abroad, I am reeling from the recent news,” she wrote.

She said that she hopes that it isn’t true adding: “Time will clarify things and perhaps she will be exonerated, but if true, there is no lens that makes it better.”

“Child sexual assault is a heinous crime and is against all that I and the MeToo movement stands for,” she wrote. “I remain dedicated to fight for all victims and change the culture that encourages abuse of power in sexual relationships.”

Outspoken activist Rose McGowan and Argento’s #MeToo ally also came forward to say that her “heart is broken”. She distanced herself from Argento but also suggested that watchers “be gentle” as “the truth of the situation” surrounding Argento is not yet known.

On Sunday, the New York Times published an article that said Argento handled her own sexual assault case on the down-low, making an arrangement to pay Bennett, who accused her of sexually assaulting him in 2013. The Italian actress arranged a deal to pay actor/musician Bennett $380,000.

Argento has since denied that she engaged in a sexual relationship with the then-underaged Jimmy Bennett, saying in a statement that she is “deeply shocked and hurt having read the news that is absolutely false.”