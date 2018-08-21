EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany fait son entrée en première française avec une nouvelle version de Le Dindon

That’s right, coming right off production on Season 2 of Netflix’s Mindhunter, Holt McCallany is heading over to Europe to star in director Jalil Lespert’s version of Le Dindon. The Danny Boon co-starring comedy based on George Feydeau’s iconic 1896 play of the same name will be the Justice League actor’s French language debut.

McCallany will play the role of “Wayne,” a Parisian based American whose wife is having a secret affair with Boon’s character, I’ve learned.

Having attended theater school in the French capital back in the 1980s and kept a pad there for year, the actor who plays FBI Agent Bill Tench in the Jonathan Groff and Hannah Gross co-starring streaming service crime drama is actually nearly fluent in the language. Which means McCallany will be performing his role in the farce entirely in French it appears.

He will be in top flight company with the director of the Cesar Award winning Yves Saint Laurent in Lespert when Le Dindon starts production next month in Paris. Add to that, the big French box office draw of Boon, who is also scheduled to appear next year in Netflix’s Adam Sandler pic Murder Mystery.

Also adapted for the big screen in 1951, this Le Dindon follows on McCallany’s January revealed role in the Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman led Angel Has Fallen. Inked in for release next year. Angel is the third of the successful Presidential thriller franchise that started back in 2013 with Olympus Has Fallen.

No official word on when Mindhunter’s eight-episode second season will launch on Netflix but late 2018 or early 2019 is looking comme une bonne possibilte .

McCallany is repped by APA, Dave Fleming at Atlas Artists, and attorney Rick Genow.