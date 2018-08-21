Mila Livitz, a 20-year veteran of the entertainment industry, has been promoted to SVP Business Affairs at Disney|ABC Cable Services. She joined Disney in 2009 and most recently was VP of the unit.

Along with continuing to oversee negotiations for original live-action productions and co-productions and acquisitions across Disney Channels, Livitz’s responsibilities will expand to oversight of business affairs at Disney Television Animation.

“Mila is a gifted, highly strategic executive and this promotion recognizes her significant contributions to the company and her ability to evolve with the rapidly-changing media landscape,” said EVP Business Affairs Adina Savin, to whom Livitz reports. “A proven leader, Mila’s tenacity, industry savvy and smart negotiating skills make her well-positioned to oversee Disney TVA’s Business Affairs team and TVA’s increasing slate of quality animated programming for kids and families.”

Before joining Disney, Livitz was director of Business and Legal Affairs at E! Entertainment Television and a production attorney at Bunim-Murray Productions. Earlier in her career she worked as a trial attorney in entertainment litigation.

“This is an exciting time to be in the world of kids’ programming, and I am thrilled to now be working with the Disney TVA team,” Livitz said. “I look forward to collaborating with each of them on out-of-the-box approaches to deal-making across our multiple platforms.”