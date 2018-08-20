It’s official. Mike Tirico has been named the new studio host for NBC’s primetime Sunday pregame show . Tirico was reported to have been the leading candidate to succeed Dan Patrick, who told the New York Post in March that he turned down a new five-year contract to continue as host. “I didn’t want to do it and not love doing it,” Patrick said at the time. He had served as Football Night‘s studio host since 2008.

Tirico will work alongside FNIA analysts Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison, and NFL Insider Mike Florio, from Studio 1 at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, CT.

For the past two seasons, Tirico co-hosted FNIA from the game site. That role now will be filled by Liam McHugh, who will be joined on site most weeks by the Sunday Night Football team of Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya. In addition, Rob Hyland joins Football Night as the show’s new coordinating producer.

Tirico hosts many of NBC Sports’ most high-profile properties and events, including the Olympics, horse racing’s Triple Crown, and major golf events. He also calls play-by-play for Notre Dame Football. Having joined NBC from ESPN in 2016, this will be Tirico’s 23rd season as an NFL primetime studio host or play-by-plan voice.

McHugh is NBC Sports’ lead studio and on-site host for the NHL and Notre Dame football and has contributed to NBC Sports’ coverage of four Olympics and three Super Bowls.

An 18-time Sports Emmy winner, Hyland leads NBC Sports’ production of Notre Dame football, Triple Crown horse racing, Olympic figure skating and track and field, and other sports. He also worked on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in various roles for many years.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2018 NFL season begins with NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 6, when the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBC.