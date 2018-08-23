Mike Francesa, for decades the leading voice of New York sports via his longtime afternoon drive perch on all-sports pioneer WFAN, is kicking off a new digital chapter.

In partnership with with CAA Sports and Entercom, Francesa is launching a subscription service on Friday that complements his daily WFAN show, Mike’s On. The app will offer subscribers a streaming video version of Mike’s On, though the radio show will still be available for free. It will also have exclusive extras, including football-themed shows on Saturday and Sunday, quick online-only takes as news warrants and the “Francesa 50,” a preview and recap of the biggest sports events on the calendar.

Subscriptions are $9 a month or $99 for a full year, via MikesOn.com or the App Store or Google Play. (Several media outlets and Twitter users immediately pounced on the pricing, which the New York Post called “jaw-dropping.”) Anyone who does shell out will also get discounts on Francesa-related tickets and merchandise.

This new digital chapter, at least with WFAN in the mix, would have been impossible a few months ago. Francesa, who during the 1990s and 2000s memorably teamed on air with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, had planned to leave WFAN at the end of 2017 — and did just that in December.

After a cavalcade of guest stars and a farewell tour lavish enough to make former Yankee Derek Jeter blush, Francesa reversed himself after a couple of months and set a comeback last spring. Conversations with WFAN about a return coincided with the station being sold along with the CBS Radio stable to Entercom; morning co-host Craig Carton facing federal charges for his alleged role in a ticket-fraud racket; and Francesa’s afternoon replacements drawing lackluster ratings.

“I wanted to create my own exclusive platform to provide fans and subscribers with fresh content to complement the WFAN program they have known and trusted for decades, but with a level of information and immediacy they have never experienced before,” Francesa said in a press release. “If it’s breaking news at 7AM or 1AM after a crushing defeat, fans will hear from me instantaneously. No barriers. No restrictions.”