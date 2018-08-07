ABC has set a two-hour prime-time special celebrating 90 years of Mickey Mouse to air Sunday, November 4 at 8 PM with 15-time Emmy winner Don Mischer producing and directing.

Mickey’s 90th Spectacular will feature musical performances, tributes and never-before-seen short films along with stars from music, film and television to celebrate the birthday of the internationally beloved character. Performances and special appearances will be announced soon.

“I’m delighted to be working on this magical event. Walt Disney was a major influence in my early life and actually inspired me to pursue my life’s work in television,” said Mischer.

“It’s remarkable how strongly Mickey Mouse connects with people around the world, and it’s an honor for us to help celebrate such a beloved global icon,” said Don Mischer Productions partners Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare.

Since his big-screen debut in Steamboat Willie on Nov. 18, 1928, Mickey has been the global ambassador for The Walt Disney Company.

Mickey’s 90th Spectacular is produced by Don Mischer Productions. Don Mischer, Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare are executive producers. Don Mischer will direct.