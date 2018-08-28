NCIS alums Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are reuniting to executive produce MIA, a new detective drama in the works at CBS. The network has put in development the hourlong MIA, from writer/executive producer Shepard Boucher (Upload), and CBS Television Studios.

Written by Boucher, in MIA, when a newly minted homicide detective is assigned to an experienced, by-the-book partner to solve cases in Miami, she struggles to keep the personal entanglements of her final undercover assignment from jeopardizing her future.

Boucher executive produces with Weatherly and de Pablo. CBS TV Studios, where Weatherly via his Solar Drive Productions has been under an overall deal, is the studio.

Weatherly, who currently stars in the title role in Bull, which is going into its third season on CBS, played lead Tony DiNozzo on the first 13 seasons of NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service. De Pablo joined Weatherly in Seasons 3-11 as Ziva David.

Boucher is currently co-executive producer on Upload for Amazon, and previously served as supervising producer on Riverdale and Angie Tribeca. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Del Shaw Moonves.