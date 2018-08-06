EXCLUSIVE: Sonar Entertainment has set Michael Shamberg’s MASproduction to a first look deal for television and digital platform content. The announcement was made today by Thomas Lesinski, CEO, Sonar Entertainment and Michael Shamberg.

Shamberg brings several projects to the table under the new deal. They include adaptions of two best-selling books: Am I There Yet?: The Loop-de-loop, Zigzagging Journey to Adulthood by Mari Andrew and A Crack in Creation: Gene Editing and the Unthinkable Power to Control Evolution by Jennifer A. Doudna and Samuel H. Sternberg.

In Am I There Yet? writer/illustrator and Instagram sensation Mari Andrew uses essays and illustrations to capture the feelings and comical complexities of millennials. In the journey toward adulthood, it is easy to find yourself treading the path of those who came before you. But what if you don’t want to walk a worn path? From creating a home in a new city to understanding the link between a good hair dryer and good self-esteem to dealing with the depths of heartache and loss, these tales of twentysomethings document a road less traveled—a road that sometimes is just the way you’re meant to go.

Written by biochemists Jennifer A. Doudna & Samuel H. Sternberg, A Crack in Creation is a dramatic series about the positive and negative consequences of science’s godlike power to create human life using the new gene-editing tool CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats), a revolutionary new technology that Doudna helped create. Doudna and Sternberg are consultants on the project.

Shamberg’s a venerable producer whose credits include Erin Brockovich, The Big Chill, Contagion, Gattaca, Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Get Shorty, Out of Sight, World Trade Center, Man on the Moon, Wish I Was Here, Reality Bites, Garden State, Along Came Polly and A Fish Called Wanda. He exec produced Reno 911 and is an EP on AMC’s Into the Badlands. Shamberg, who ran Jersey Films with Stacey Sher and Danny DeVito, and Double Feature Films with Sher, formed MAS Production in 2015. He’s separately an advisor to BuzzFeed and is partnered with BuzzFeed feature films from BuzzFeed stories. MAS Production executives Alexandra Zimbler and Ameet Shukla will be producing with him.

“Michael’s eye for culturally significant, highly entertaining content is remarkable,” said Lesinski. “We are thrilled to be in business with him and look forward to the results of the partnership.”

Said Shamberg: “Sonar is a terrific home to make innovative television that will stand out in a medium where viewers have so many choices.”

Shamberg and MAS Production are represented by CAA and Gang Tyre.