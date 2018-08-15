“Tyrant. Liar. Racist. A Hole In One.” The poster for Michael Moore’s upcoming Fahrenheit 11/9 doesn’t mince words – or visuals. (See the full poster below).

The photo illustration featured in the new poster depicts President Donald Trump, from behind, in khakis, polo shirt, red MAGA hat and finishing up a golf swing on the White House’s beautifully manicured front lawn. Just behind the White House itself is a big ol’ mushroom cloud.

The documentary Sept. 21 release – just in time for midterms – following a world premiere at next month’s 2018 Toronto Film Festival.

Moore’s latest carries this logline: “a provocative and comedic look at the times in which we live. It will explore the two most important questions of the Trump Era: How the f**k did we get here, and how the f**k do we get out? It’s the film to see before it’s too late.”

If you missed it, take a look at the first trailer for Fahrenheit 11/9 here.

The Dog Eat Dog production is presented by State Run Films in association with Briarcliff Entertainment. Moore is the writer, producer and director. Exec producers are Basel Hamdan and Tia Lessin, with Carl Deal and Meghan O’Hara producing.

Here’s the poster: