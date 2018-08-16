Downton Abbey alum Michael Engler is reuniting with series creator Julian Fellowes on Fellowes’ upcoming period drama The Gilded Age for NBC. Engler, who directed multiple episodes of Downton Abbey including the two-hour series finale, is set to direct the opening two-hour episode of Fellowes’ 10-episode series. He also will serve as executive producer with Fellowes and former Downton EP Gareth Neame. Production on The Gilded Age will begin in spring 2019.

NBC

Written by Fellowes, The Gilded Age is a sweeping fictional epic of the millionaire titans of New York City in the 1880s – a period of immense social upheaval, of huge fortunes made and lost, and of palaces that spanned the length of Fifth Avenue. In the series, Marian Brook is the wide-eyed young scion of a conservative family who will embark on infiltrating the wealthy neighboring family dominated by ruthless railroad tycoon George Russell, his rakish and available son Larry, and his ambitious wife Bertha, whose “new money” is a barrier to acceptance by the Astor and Vanderbilt set. Marian is about to experience a whole new world springing up right outside her front door.

The series is produced by Universal Television and executive produced by Fellowes, Neame and Engler.

Engler received both Emmy and DGA nominations for his work on Downton Abbey. His previous directing credits include The Affair and Masters of Sex for Showtime and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for Universal TV and Netflix. In addition, he previously directed and executive produced Showtime’s The Big C and recently finished helming the upcoming feature film The Chaperone, written by Fellowes.

Engler is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and attorney Alan Hergott.