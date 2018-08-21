President Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen, addressing a federal court New York, haa walked through how he committed eight counts of tax evasion on personal income taxes, giving false statements to a bank, and how he violated campaign finance laws.

Asked by the judge to describe that crime, Cohen said that, in coordination and at the direction of “the candidate” for federal office, he had made payments of more than $100K to a woman and coordinated a national publication’s payment of $150K to another woman, both at direction of this candidate. While implicating Trump, Cohen did not name Trump by name, nor did he name Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she was paid $130K, or Karen McDougal, former Playboy bunny who said she was paid $150 by National Enquirer for rights to her story, then killed it.

Both women claim to have had an affair with Trump before he ran for POTUS.

Cohen was informed of his rights. As part of his guilty plea, he is looking at a prison term of between four and five years.

