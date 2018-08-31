EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Michael Chiklis and Kyle Schmid are set to star opposite Bruce Willis in the crime thriller, 10 Minutes Gone, which Brian A. Miller will direct from a script by Kelvin Mao and Jeff Jingle. The pic marks the first project since MoviePass parent company Helios & Matheson Analytics acquired Emmett Furla Oasis Films to launch MoviePass Films.

Set to go before cameras next month in Ohio, the plot follows a man who loses ten minutes of his memory due to being hit by a stray bullet during a bank heist gone wrong. He must put the pieces of his broken memory together in order to find out who sabotaged the job and took the money, all while being pursued by a powerful crime boss hellbent on recovering the cash.

Meadow Williams, Swen Temmel, Sergio Rizzuto and Tyler Jon Olson were previously announced as part of the cast.

Randall Emmett, George Furla, and Lydia Hull will produce the film, a MoviePass Films and Diamond Films Production. Exec producers are Ted Farnsworth, Mitch Lowe, Ted Fox, Mark Stewart, Arnaud Lannic, Barry Brooker and Stan Wertlieb.

Chiklis, who won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his starring role in FX’s The Shield, was recently seen in Gotham on Fox. His recent film titles include AIDS drama 1985, which premiered at this year’s SXSW fest, and Netflix’s The Do-Over.

Schmid was part of the main cast of History’s military drama series, Six, and also appeared in films like The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants and The Pacifier.

Chiklis is repped by WME, Management 360 and Meyer & Downs, while Schmid is with Buchwald, Principal Entertainment LA, and Noble Caplan Abrams.