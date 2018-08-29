As comedians continue to have heated debates about Louis C.K.’s unofficial return to stand-up comedy, Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che took to Instagram to chime about the coverage of C.K.’s recent surprise stand-up set at New York City’s Comedy Cellar Sunday night.

C.K., who admitted to sexual misconduct at the end of last year, has been under a lot of criticism for his apparent comeback. Che, who deleted his Twitter account about three years ago, addressed the skeptical and quick-to-judge “Megans” of media and how they “freak out” because the world is still turning.

“What’s interesting to me about these articles against Louis CK performing again, is how important fame is to people,” Che said on his Instagram stories, which have since disappeared. “A lot of what I read says that CK shouldn’t get to be a ‘famous’ comedian anymore. Because to them, he’s still winning. Isn’t that strange? Meaning he can be shamed, humiliated, lose millions of dollars, lose all of his projects, lose the respect of a lot of his fans and peers, and whatever else that comes with what he did, but since he can still do a comedy set for free at a 200 seat club a year later, it means he got off easy. THAT’s how coveted fame is.”

Naturally, the Megans and critics of social media elbowed their way into Che’s Instagram stories to respond to his thoughts. One person said that C.K.’s return would lead to money and more opportunities that he “shouldn’t get.” Che responded: “Who’s to say what someone should be ‘allowed’ to get?” Another messaged him and asked what he thinks the disgraced C.K. deserves to which Che replied, “Man, I don’t really know. I haven’t talked to him in a while. I don’t know any of his accusers. I don’t know what he’s done to right that situation, and it’s none of my business. But I do believe any free person has a right to speak and make a living.”

He continued by saying “just because it looks to you like someone is ‘getting off easy’ cause they still have the perks you would kill to have, doesn’t make it so.”

Che is set to co-host the Emmys on Sept. 17 with his “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost. Perhaps we can expect more of his thoughts about C.K. when he takes the stage. I can’t wait to hear what the Megans have to say.

