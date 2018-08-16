The first Emmys promo has dropped and hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost don’t waste any time in getting political — sort of.

In the video above, the Saturday Night Live Weekend Update anchors say they are very excited to host the annual awards show. Che chimes in saying, “This year we decide who wins!” To which Jost responds, “No, it’s still the voters.”

“And we know how that works out — uh oh! Political!” zings Che. And after a beat, Jost just walks off screen.

The pair has been getting slammed for not being fans of awards show as of late after an interview they did with the Los Angeles Times — specifically Jost. After asking if they were fond of awards shows, Che commented on being a fan of the MTV awards when he was a kid, Jost said “Eh. I think most of the time they’re way too self-serious and focused on things that 99% of the country doesn’t care about.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, it’s adults getting trophies Why should that be taken seriously? And remember when movies like Gladiator won best picture? Why can’t good, fun things win and not just good artsy things? They’re both good and the fun ones are sometimes a lot harder to make.”

It didn’t take long for social media to come out in full force to take jabs at him — mainly for his “artsy” comment. Many were wondering why he was hosting an awards show if he doesn’t really like them to begin with.

The Emmys air on NBC Monday, Sept. 17.