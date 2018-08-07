Michael C. Hall will hit the stage solo in an Off Broadway revival of Thom Pain (based on nothing), Will Eno’s 2004 monologue and Pulitzer Prize finalist.

The Signature Theatre production begins its limited engagement Oct. 23, with a Nov. 11 opening date and closing Nov. 25. Thom Pain will be performed on the Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Hall, known to TV audiences for Dexter and Six Feet Under, has extensive stage credits, most recently starring in Ivo van Hove’s 2015 Off Broadway production of Lazarus by David Bowie & Enda Walsh. Hall made his Broadway debut in 1999 in Sam Mendes’ Cabaret revival, and has also appeared in Chicago and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, among others.

Thom Pain will be directed by Oliver Butler (Tick, Tick… BOOM!, The Light Years). The rest of the creative team has yet to be announced.

The play is described by Signature as a surreal and very real one-man show that follows Thom Pain as he desperately, and hilariously, tries to save his own life…or at least make it into something worth dying for.