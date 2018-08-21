“Buckle Up Buttercup. You and your client completely misplayed this,” Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti happily tweeted to President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday after word broke Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen had turned himself in to the FBI.

Cohen will plead guilty to campaign finance violations, bank fraud and tax fraud. He’s looking at up to three years in jail and pay a substantial financial fine.

“The developments of today will permit us to have the stay lifted in the civil case & should also permit us to proceed with an expedited deposition of Trump under oath about what he knew, when he knew it, and what he did about it,” Avenatti tweeted.

“We will disclose it all to the public,” he promised.

Avenatti’s snark at Giuliani references Team Trump’s campaign to attack Trump’s former lawyer. Giuliani began describing Cohen as a “scoundrel,” a “pathological manipulator and a “liar,” saying, “I don’t see how he has any credibility.”

Appearing on CBS’ Late Show back in mid-June, Avenatti told Stephen Colbert he thought Cohen was in “a very, very bad spot.”

“And I think the President is in a very, very bad spot. Because this is what happens when you trust your innermost secrets to a moron,” Avenatti explained.

That same day, Cohen had parted company with his previous legal team, and Washington spent the day playing a new Michael Cohen parlor game called “Flip or Indict.”

