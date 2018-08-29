Kristin Cotich, MGM’s EVP of Worldwide Communications will be exiting the studio, it was announced today by Christopher Brearton, MGM’s Chief Operating Officer. At this point in time, no replacement has been named for Cotich.

“Kristin has been a stalwart executive for the company and has made many valuable contributions. She will be missed and we wish her well in her future endeavors,” said Brearton in a statement.

“For the last 5 ½ years, I had the privilege of working alongside a talented and collaborative team at MGM. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of the company’s growth and success. I am grateful to MGM’s senior management for supporting my decision to explore other opportunities and look forward to what lies ahead,” said Cotich.

Cotich joined MGM in 2013 as VP, Communications and was promoted to SVP in 2015 before stepping into the role of EVP earlier this year. Cotich developed and implemented communications strategies across all of MGM’s business units and its transformative growth initiatives, including the acquisition of EPIX, MGM’s return to U.S. theatrical distribution through its joint venture with Annapurna Pictures and the relaunch of Orion Pictures. Cotich previously held theatrical publicity and communications positions at Relativity Media, Overture Films and DreamWorks SKG.

In March, former Fox Searchlight-Weinstein Co.-Relativity Media vet Emmy Chang was named as VP of theatrical publicity, overseeing the PR campaigns on their upcoming slate which includes tomorrow’s Operation Finale directed by Chris Weitz and Creed II on Nov. 21., and the Dwayne Johnson pic Fighting With My Family on March 1, 2019 and the Anne Hathaway-Rebel Wilson comedy The Hustle on May 10 and The Addams Family on Oct. 18. The next James Bond movie is still sitting on its release date of Nov. 8, 2019 until a new director is found. In March MGM chairman and CEO Gary Barber parted ways with MGM Holdings over differences with the direction of the studio.