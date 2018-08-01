Toon veteran Meredith Roberts has been named SVP animation strategy at Disney Channels. In the newly created role, she will be responsible for leading a unified vision for the animation content produced by Disney Television Animation and other studios for Disney Junior, Disney Channel, Disney XD and related platforms, the company said.

Roberts spent the past 11 years as general manager of DisneyToon Studios, which launched franchise films including the Cars World and Tinker Bell/Fairies titles.

“Meredith’s reputation in the animation business is second to none,” said Nancy Kanter, EVP content and creative strategy at Disney Channels Worldwide and GM of Disney Junior Worldwide, to whom Roberts will report. “She is not only admired for her strategic insights and a deep understanding and appreciation for the work involved in making world-class animated content but also for her devotion to creating an inclusive and supportive culture wherever she works.”

Said Roberts, “In a dynamic and rapidly growing time for our business, I’m tremendously pleased to again join the talented TVA team, an industry leader and major creative force around the world.”

Before his stint at DisneyToon, Roberts was SVP creative affairs at Disney Television Animation, where she helped steer such series as Phineas and Ferb and Kim Possible. Prior to that, she was head of development, Film and Television, at Klasky-Csupo Entertainment.