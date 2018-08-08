Mena Massoud (Aladdin, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) is set as series regular opposite Abigail Spencer in Hulu drama pilot Reprisal, from Warren Littlefield and A+E Studios.

Written by Josh Corbin (StartUp) and to be directed by BAFTA-nominated Jonathan Van Tulleken (Off Season), Reprisal hails from A+E Studios and The Littlefield Company. It’s a hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gearheads.

Massoud will play Ethan Hart, a young man determined to undo his mistakes in life, Ethan finds himself the rookie member of The 3 River Phoenixes, a gang-within-a-gang tasked with keeping The Banished Brawlers’ lucrative operations running smoothly. But as he begins to call this new world home, his own past threatens to pose a dangerous conflict of interest.

Littlefield and A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen executive produce. Corbin serves as co-executive producer with Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield.

Massoud stars in the title role of Disney’s upcoming live-action feature Aladdin, set for release in May 2019. He’ll also be seen in the upcoming feature Run This Town, with Ben Platt, Nina Dobrev and Damien Lewis ,and Amazon’s upcoming series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, opposite John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish. Massoud is repped by ICM Partners, Myman Greenspan and managed by LINK Entertainment. He is also repped by The Character Talent Agency in Canada.