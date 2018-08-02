EXCLUSIVE: Hot off Mission: Impossible Fallout, Rebecca Ferguson is being set for the female lead in the Men in Black spinoff opposite Chris Hemsworth. She has separately closed her deal to play the scary Rose the Hat in Doctor Sleep, based on the Stephen King novel that continues the story line King started in The Shining.

Ferguson, who completed her second turn opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible and is poised to continue going forward with the franchise, will first shoot Doctor Sleep, which Mike Flanagan co-wrote and directs. Ewan McGregor stars as the grown up Danny Torrance, and the film also has Carl Lumbly, Alex Essoe and Zarn McClarnon in key roles. Ferguson’s Rose The Hat is the head of a cult that feeds on the “steam” created by young people who have a touch of the “shining.” That steam escapes as the young people die painfully. Flanagan rewrote Akiva Goldsman’s adaptation of Stephen King’s 2013 novel that picks up the life of the Redrum kid when he is in his 40s and struggling with the same demons of anger and alcoholism that plagued his father.

Sony Pictures’ Men In Black film will follow, with Hemsworth starring alongside Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Rafe Spall, and Kumail Nanjani.

Ferguson is repped by ICM Partners, Tavistock Wood in the UK and Laura Munsterhjelm in Sweden.