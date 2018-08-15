Melissa Bolona (The Hurrican Heist, The Year of Spectacular Men) has booked the lead role in indie thriller Murder At The Mansion, which is currently filming in Kentucky. Sam Irvin is directing the film that follows Ruby (Bolona) a Child adopted into an affluent family who struggles to mediate the chaos roiling around her as she plans her impending wedding at her fiancé’s family’s lavish countryside estate. Anna Hutchison (The Cabin in the Woods), Madison McKinley (The Wolf of Wall Street), and James McCaffrey (Max Payne) co-star in the pic from Stargazer Films. Bolona, who recently appeared in Acts Of Violence starring Bruce Willis, is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Innovative Artists.

Shutterstock

Glee and Switched At Birth alum Max Adler has joined Trevor Donovan and Vanessa Angel in the indie film, Hot Water, which is being directed by Larry Rippenkroeger. The plot follows a cocky young jet skier, Billy Burnett who gets his dream shot to compete on the pro jet ski tour but soon learns his ultimate summer road trip comes with unexpected challenges. Adler will play Danny “Dog” Bassett, an expert mechanic with a fun-loving, irreverent sense of humor. Producers are Rippenkroeger, Vince Palomino, Paula Rippenkroeger, and Michael Yanni. Adler, whose other credits include Warner Brothers’ Sully, is repped by Buchwald, Justice & Ponder, and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg.