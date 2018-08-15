Mélanie Laurent (Inglorious Basterds) and Payman Maadi (A Separation) are joining Ryan Reynolds in the cast of Michael Bay and Skydance’s big-budget Netflix movie 6 Underground.

The $100M+ action pic will be directed by action supremo Bay and is based on an original idea from writers and executive producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, best known for their irreverent work on the Deadpool franchise. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce along with Bay and Ian Bryce.

The previously announced ensemble cast to date includes Corey Hawkins (BlacKkKlansman), Adria Arjona (Triple Frontier), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Sicario: Day Of The Soldado), Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse) Lior Raz (Fauda), and Dave Franco (Now You See Me).

Filming is due to begin later this month with a 2019 release on Netflix.

This is the first major feature collaboration between Ellison’s Skydance and Netflix after series collaborations on Grace And Frankie and Altered Carbon. It’s also a Netflix first for Reynolds and Transformers director Bay.

Laurent’s English-language directorial debut Galveston, starring Elle Fanning and Ben Foster, will have a gala screening at TIFF 2018 next month. Maadi, a Berlin Silver Bear Best Actor winner for Asghar Farhadi’s exceptional drama A Separation, also starred in HBO’s The Night Of.