EXCLUSIVE: Media Guarantors Insurance Solutions, the completion bond company formed in April and led by principals and industry vets Fred Milstein and Scott Nicolaides, has appointed Erica Fishkin as Head of Legal and Business Affairs. She will report directly to Milstein, Media Guarantors’ President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fishkin joins Media Guarantors with more than 15 years of business and film and television finance expertise. Her experience includes representing a variety of entertainment industry clients, with focus on financial institutions, equity investors, borrowers, independent production companies and other industry professionals.

In recent months, Media Guarantors has expanded its staff adding industry veteran Bob Hackl to supervise all post-production and delivery on the company’s various bonded projects, and Aved Savoulian as an in-house production executive with expertise in production accounting and auditing. The company is also eyeing overseas expansion.

“We’re very excited to be adding Erica to our team,” says Milstein. “The marketplace has responded positively to our proposition since we launched this past April. Erica strengthens our ability to deliver value to our clients and the key element of closing the bond quickly and efficiently.”

Previously, Fishkin served as counsel at Babok & Robinson where she repped film and TV financers, financial institutions and production companies. Earlier in her career, she was Director, Business Affairs at Film Finances, Inc.

“I am delighted to join Media Guarantors at this stage in the company’s development,” says Fishkin. “The content industry is evolving rapidly and I look forward to being part of a company, headed by highly experienced industry veterans, who are bringing innovative solutions on the completion bonding side. I also look forward to working closely with our parent company, Cast & Crew Entertainment Services.”

Media Guarantors and its parent Cast & Crew continue to work closely in several areas and together provide an integrated suite of financial service products and services to their respective clients.