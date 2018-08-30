EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off the huge Mexican box office opening of his comedy Ya Veremos, Mauricio Ochmann is joining Mexican comedian Omar Chaparro (No Manches Frida) in Spanish-language comedy Backseat Driver.

Pantelion Films, 3Pas Studios, and Alcon Entertainment are producing the pic, which starts production in Mexico next month. Also starring are Zuria Vega (Mi Marido Tiene Más Familia), Consuelo Duval (Netas Divinas), and Mauricio Barrientos (Qué Culpa Tiene El Niño).

The film tells the story of mild mannered Tomás (Ochmann) who flies to Puerto Vallarta to seek revenge against the cabdriver (Chaparro) who has been having an affair with his wife (Vega). Pic is a remake of the Filmline-produced Korean-language original Driving With My Wife’s Lover, which was written and directed by Kim Tai-Sik.

The feature is the latest project from Lionsgate label Pantelion and 3Pas Studios’ Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell following their collaboration on the Overboard redo and How To Be A Latin Lover.

Argentinian filmmaker Ariel Winograd (Sin Hijos) is directing from a screenplay by Paul Fruchbom (The Cool Kids). Derbez and Odell are producing under their 3Pas banner. Alcon’s Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson and Scott Parish; Circle of Confusion’s David Alpert and Rick Jacobs; The Lift’s Avelino Rodriguez; Mirovision’s Jason Chae and Kim Tai-Sik are executive producing. Chaparro and Ochmann also serve as executive producers, and Adriana Martínez Barrón is supervising the film for 3Pas Studios. Alcon and Pantelion are financing the project.

“3Pas is committed to supporting amazing creative voices across the U.S. Latinx community and Latin America,” said Odell. “We’re huge fans of Omar and Mauricio. Together, they form an unforgettable comic team under the direction of Ariel Winograd, who has helmed some of the best Spanish-language comedies of the decade.”

Chaparro is represented by UTA, Talent on the Road, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown, Inc. Ochmann is represented by Avatar Entertainment. 3Management represents Vega, Assis Live! Productions Management represents Duval and Combo Management represents Barrientos. Fruchbom is represented by Verve and Circle of Confusion. 3Pas Studios is represented by UTA and Behr Abramson Levy, LLP.