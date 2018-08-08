Bittersweet drama Ya Veremos (We’ll See) has posted the second-biggest opening weekend ever for a Mexican film in its home market, beating out Mission: Impossible — Fallout (in its second week), Christopher Robbin and other studio fare in the process.

The film’s top-spot $3.9M ($73M Mexican Pesos) weekend haul was second in the all-time rankings behind 2013 box office sensation Instructions Not Included, the most successful Spanish-language film ever at the global box office, which raked in $45M stateside for Lionsgate’s Pantelion and $100M worldwide. Pantelion also has Ya Veremos stateside so will be hoping for a strong number over the Labor Day weekend.

The film’s four-day opening in Mexico saw it hit 2,380 screens and pull in 1.4M admissions.

Directed by Pitipol Ybarra (Pulling Strings) and starring Mauricio Ochmann, Fernanda Castillo, Erik Hayser and Emiliano Aramayo, the tear-jerker tells the story of a child who is dealing with the recent separation of his parents when a medical condition interrupts everything.

Rodrigo De Pedro, President of the film’s Mexican distributor Videocine, told me the impressive box office haul was the result of a “perfect storm” of factors, “This kind of performance happens when you have a great story, a fantastic director, such talented actors, visionary and hard working producers and a fearless distributor,” he said.

The pic’s fundamentals are strong. Ochmann’s Hazlo Como Hombre was the highest-grossing Mexican movie at the local box office last year and he is well known for fronting Telemundo’s hit show El Chema. Both Ochmann and Castillo also starred opposite each other in popular Telemundo series El Senor De Los Cielos.

Ybarra previously directed 2015 Mexican box office hit A La Mala, which also starred Ochmann. Both are repped by manager Larry Robinson.