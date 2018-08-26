UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crime scene has been cleared. No additional shooting suspects have been discovered.

EARLIER: The Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff’s office has advised people to stay away from a downtown shopping mall because of an active shooting situation. Multiple fatalities are reported.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Unconfirmed reports from news sources indicate at least four dead and 10 injured, including a suspect. CNN is reporting four dead and 11 shot as of 12:30 PM Pacific.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office Twitter indicated one suspect dead and police are unsure if there is a second. They are searching the building now, and many people are in hiding. The Sheriff’s Office indicated they would hold briefings on Facebook Live.

The Jacksonville Landing is an entertainment complex along the St. Johns River in the city that includes restaurants and an indoor shopping mall. The gaming bar bills itself online as “Jacksonville’s home for gamers and nerds alike.”

The shooting happened at a qualifying event for a Madden NFL 19 video gaming tournament at the GLHF Game Bar. CompLexity Gaming, one of the teams on the scene, reported on Twitter that one participant has been grazed in the hand.

According to one published report, the shooter was a competitor in the tournament who lost. He targeted several people and shot at least five victims before killing himself. Electronic Arts, publishers of the Madden NFL game, issued the following via Twitter:

A gaming team that had a player at the tournament also issued a statement and several tweets. “Complexity Gaming is a professional gaming organization and our player, Drini Gjoka, was competing in the Madden event being held in Jacksonville, Florida today. Gjoka was grazed in the hand by a bullet but is ok and safely away from the event and with authorities.”

An online stream posted to Twitch abruptly cut-off and gunshots were heard in the background.