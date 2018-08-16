Oscar nominee and Grammy winner Mary J. Blige will join the third season of MTV’s Scream, which will premiere later this year.

Blige joins the previously announced ensemble cast for the rebooted new season, including Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, RJ Cyler, C.J. Wallace and Giullian Yao Gioiello.

Season 3 is set in Atlanta, with a new cast of characters destined to fall prey to the mysterious killer known as “Ghostface.” The series centers on Deion Elliot, a local star football running back, whose tragic past comes back to haunt him and threaten his hard-earned plans for the future… and the lives of his unlikely group of friends. Blige plays Deion’s mother, Sherry Elliot.

Brett Matthews will serve as Season 3 showrunner and executive producer. Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere and Yaneley Arty executive produce for Flavor Unit Entertainment. Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad also executive produce. Matthew Signer & Keith Levine are producers. Maggie Malina and Dana Gotlieb-Carter executive produce for MTV.