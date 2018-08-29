Mary Holland (Blunt Talk) is set as a series regular opposite Beau Bridges and Rory Scovel in Robbie, Comedy Central’s half-hour scripted comedy pilot.

Written by Scovel and Anthony King, Robbie centers around a delusional small town Christian youth league basketball coach (Scovel) living in the shadow of his father until he realizes he has his son of his own that can lead him to greatness.

Holland will play Janie, a spitfire waitress at the bowling alley who wears too much makeup and occasionally sleeps with Robbie. She’s obsessed with him, and oblivious to the dismissive tone he uses towards her. Janie makes herself right at home in Robbie’s apartment.

Scovel, King, Scott Moran and Gary Sanchez Productions serve as executive producers.

In addition, Holland has been cast in indie feature Greener Grass, a dark comedy from the producers of Thunder Road. Written, directed by and starring Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass is based off their 2016 SXSW award winning short-film of the same name. It follows soccer moms Jill (DeBoer) and Lisa (Luebbe) who, while their sons compete on the soccer field, compete on the bleachers in this dark comedy set in a timeless suburbia where every adult wears braces on their straight teeth, couples coordinate meticulously pressed outfits, and coveted family members become pawns in this competition for acceptance. Holland plays Kim Ann, a sweet, bubbly, optimist who loves being divorced and wants everyone to know it.

Holland’s credits include a major recurring role on Starz’s Blunt Talk. She also continues to perform in her improv comedy group Wild Horses with Stephanie Allynne, Lauren Lapkus and Erin Whitehead which has monthly shows at the UCB & Largo at the Coronet. Holland is repped by ICM Partners, Atlas Artists and Ziffren Brittenham.