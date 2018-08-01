Season 2 of Marvel’s Runaways picks up almost immediately where the first season left off, with the runaway teens now on their own, taking refuge in an underground hostel, and having to fend for themselves. “It’s going to accelerate. We are now running with our kids,” said EP and showrunner Josh Schwartz during a TCA set visit. “Our focus shifts to these kids and trying to survive in the streets… there’s a greater sense of tension and momentum in keeping with where we are in this part of the story.”

This new situation will inevitably force the teens — ranging from age 14-17 — to grow up quickly.

“In the real world, young people are dealing with adult themes. The world the adults are leaving young people, there’s a responsibility on young people to fix this world. It feels so broken in so many ways. That is also a theme for our characters and for the show.”

While the series will focus heavily on the young ones, the parents won’t be too far off.

There is “the ticking clock that requires them to find their kids before something catastrophic potentially could occur,” Schwartz hinted.

In addition to giving an update on the returning characters, Schwartz revealed that the new season will introduce new characters from the comic book.

“There are some characters who appear in the book who are appearing in Season 2,” Schwartz teased without giving too much away. “They are really popular, exciting characters,” EP and showrunner Stephanie Savage added.

Also present during today’s set visit were stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin and Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannah, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Julian McMahon.

The sophomore season of Marvel’s Runaways returns sometime in the fall.