The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today that they will honor Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige with the 2019 David O. Selznick Achievement Award. He will receive the award during the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

With the wildly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe under his Infinity Gauntlet, the PGA will recognize the producer’s body of work in motion pictures. Since 2007, Feige has captained the Marvel Studios ship, producing the 20 films based on the expansive Marvel comic books. From Iron Man to Avengers: Infinity War, Feige has changed the game when it comes to filmmaking and storytelling with the concept of the shared universes.

Feige’s forward-thinking approach to production has continually brought together a diverse group of talent for each of his films, seeking out unique and unexpected voices to bring the studio’s stories to life, from writers and directors to actors and below-the-line professionals.

The critically acclaimed Black Panther was a watershed moment for inclusion as well as the MCU as it became a cultural phenomenon and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. MCU movies such as The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man: Homecoming and most recently Avengers: Infinity War have garnered critical acclaim and proven to be box office cash cows. Every one of Marvel Studios’ 20 films has opened to number 1 at the box office and together have amassed more than $17.6B in global box office — and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. The female-led Captain Marvel starring Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson is expected to once again, change the MCU game and more sequels and standalone superhero pics — including Black Widow — are in the works.

“To join so many of my heroes and mentors in receiving the David O. Selznick Award is one of the most meaningful experiences of my career, and I’m truly thankful to my colleagues in the Producers Guild of America for this recognition,” said Feige. “I want to also thank my Marvel Studios family, who have been with me every step of the way and without whom I would never have had this amazing journey.”

Previous David O. Selznick Award winners include last year’s honoree Charles Roven as well as David Heyman, Stanley Kramer, Billy Wilder, Clint Eastwood, Jerry Bruckheimer, Brian Grazer, Laura Ziskin, Kathleen Kennedy & Frank Marshall, Scott Rudin, and Steven Spielberg.