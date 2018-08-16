Finn Jones’ Iron Fist says he’s “just trying to keep the peace” in the new trailer for the September 7 launching second season of the Marvel and Netflix series, but it sure looks like achieving peace is a tough fight to have in NYC.

With sinew absent both narratively and physically from Season 1 of Marvel’s Iron Fist, this rocket paced almost two and half minute glimpse of the upcoming 10-episode second cycle of the martial arts show kicks some serious butt. It also features appearances plus post-Defenders hard hitting and fast footwork not just from Game of Thrones alum Jones, but Jessica Henwick back as Colleen Wing, the villain Davos played by Sacha Dhawan and the now semi-bionic Missy Knight, played by crossing over Luke Cage vet Simone Missick too.

“I’m really excited for people to see this trailer as it really teases what this new season offers – an evolution for the series,” new showrunner and executive producer Raven Metzber exclusively told Deadline of the revitalized Iron Fist. “I really hope this gets people excited for what’s in store in Season 2 . I’m just so proud of what we all made together and can’t wait until it premieres.”

Amidst the street battles, back kitchen warfare, secrets, glowing arms and a certain yellow mask familer to comic book fans, this actually isn’t the first time the big world has seen some of Iron Fist Season 2. Most recently, Comic-Con attendees were treated to several sneak peeks last month at what’s in store with Season 2 of the Metzner, Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb, Stan Lee and more executive produced show.

If you were left wanting more out of Iron Fist Season 1, take a look at some of Season 2 in the trailer above – this is some serious fighting, friendship and much more.