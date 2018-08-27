EXCLUSIVE: Marlon Wayans is back in business with Netflix on the new comedy Sextuplets and he’s reuniting with his Marlon TV series star Bresha Webb. The pic, which goes into production next month in Atlanta, is eyeing a worldwide stream date next year.

Written by Mike Glock, Rick Alvarez and Wayans, Sextuplets tells the story of Alan (Wayans), a man embarking on a personal journey to meet his birth mother before the arrival of his first child. When Alan meets his brother, Russell, he discovers that he was born a sextuplet and decides to seek out his four other siblings (all played by Wayans). Together, the two brothers set out on a road trip to track down the rest of the family that they’ve never known, and Alan quickly realizes he may have gotten more than he bargained for.

Michael Tiddes, who directed Wayans’ previous Netflix movie, Naked, a re-make of the 2000 Swedish movie Naken is back at the helm. Sextuplets will mark the fifth time that Tiddes and Wayans have collaborated together as director and actor, their previous credits include A Haunted House, A Haunted Houses 2, and Fifty Shades of Black. Wayans and Alvarez are producing through their Wayans Alvarez Productions banner, alongside Nathan Reimann.

“Excited to be in business with Netflix on yet another project. I love how they embrace comedy and diversity. I am looking forward to doing the thing I love most… comedy,” said Wayans in a statement. He also toplined a stand-up special on Netflix, Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish.

Added Alvarez, “Ever since we received the script from Nathan Reimann, Marlon and I have considered this movie a labor of love. Couldn’t be happier to team up once again with Mike Tiddes and Netflix.”

Webb is currently recurring on The Last O.G. opposite Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan, and she will next be seen in Universal’s Sept. 28 release Night School. She is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and attorney Karl Austen. Reps for Michael Tiddes are Artists First, Rick Genow, and UTA. Wayans is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Alvarez is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.