EXCLUSIVE: Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas has signed on to produce McMillions, a true crime original documentary series that chronicles the extraordinary story of the rigged McDonald’s monopoly game.

The limited docuseries, which producers plan to shop to broadcast and cable networks and is in development, reveals the entire outrageous account of the McDonald’s Monopoly game scam as told by the participants in the case, including the prizewinners and the FBI agents who nabbed Jerry Jacobson, a former police officer, who was found to be at the heart of the complicated scheme. It also will include archival footage shot by the agents as part of their sting operation.

Last week, as Deadline exclusively reported, Fox won the ferocious bidding war for film rights to Jeff Maysh’s Daily Beast article that chronicled the scam, with Ben Affleck attached to direct and Matt Damon to star.

Unrealistic Ideas, the non-scripted production company launched by Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips is partnering with producers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte to produce McMillions, which they describe as the definitive non-scripted version of the story. “James and Brian amazed us with the materials and life rights they’ve acquired to this unbelievable story over the past year. This truly is a case of life being stranger than fiction,” Gips remarked.

Wahlberg, Levinson, Gips, Hernandez and Lazarte will executive produce.

WME reps Unrealistic Ideas.