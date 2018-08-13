After great audience test scores, Paramount is moving Sean Anders’ Instant Family from its original Feb. 15, 2019 date to Nov. 16. That’s the weekend when Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald bows.

Given how family pics such as Wonder and Blind Side have respectively counterprogrammed such pre-Thanksgiving tentpoles like Justice League and Twilight Saga: New Moon in the past, sleeping to higher numbers, Paramount has confidence that Instant Family can do the same. Wonder opened to $27.5M and legged out to $132.4M in the face of Justice League‘s $93.8M opening, and final of $229M.  Blind Side did $34.1M and ended its run in U.S./Canada at $255.9M in the shadow of New Moon‘s $142.8M opening, $296.6M final.

