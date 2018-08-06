“I cannot discuss CBS,” CW chief Mark Pedowitz said today, when asked about sexual harassment allegations against CBS Corp CEO Leslie Moonves.

Pedowitz noted CW is “a joint venture” between CBS and Warner Bros. He called CW “a different place, different culture, different world. We’re fairly autonomous.”

But, Pedowitz added, “Les is a a great executive and they will determine what best happens.”

Asked about diversity at CW, Pedowitz answered, “North of half my employees are female.”

Pedowitz had kicked off his Q&A saying he is “very proud” to have 12 of 17 programs executive produced by women or people of color.

One day earlier, CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl acknowledged “Obviously this has been a tough week at CBS,” acknowledging there was speculation the network might cancel his Q&A as CBS struggles corporately and more under the weight of the sexual misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves.

“The scope of what I can talk about is limited,” Kahl tried to conclude, with an eye to legalities, as was the case on the Moonves-participating CBS quarterly earnings call last week. “There is nothing more I can say about Les or the situation.”

But that did not stop journalists from lobbing questions his way about the network’s claims of a zero tolerance policy and the on-going investigations about Moonves, at CBS News, etc.