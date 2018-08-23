EXCLUSIVE: Managers Mark Armstrong and Steve Caserta have joined Principal Entertainment LA as new partners. They have split amicably from Nancy Sanders, their longtime partner in the boutique Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management. Sanders will continue to do her thing separately.

Armstrong co-ran James Gandolfini’s production company, developing such projects as HBO’s acclaimed The Night Of (Gandolfini shot the pilot, and after he died John Turturro stepped in) and Hemingway and Gellhorn, which earned him an Emmy nomination as executive producer. Caserta started as an agent at William Morris, and then became a manager at Handprint prior to Sanders Armstrong Caserta. Sanders and Armstrong were the longtime managers of the late Gandolfini, who elevated from a character actor in films like Get Shorty and True Romance to an icon with his role as Tony Soprano in HBO’s The Sopranos.

“Nancy Sanders is a pioneer in management, and we are extremely grateful for the time and success we shared,” Armstrong and Caserta said in confirming their move. “We have always had a mutual respect for Larry Taube and Marsha McManus and are thrilled to partner with them and join a company with impeccable taste.”

Separately at Principal LA, Liz York and Mike Smith have been promoted to partner. They’ve been talent managers there for several years.

“Liz and Mike have proven themselves to be creative thinkers and fierce advocates for their incredibly talented clients. We’re thrilled to recognize their hard work and loyalty” said McManus and Taube. “And with the addition of Mark and Steve, managers who we’ve long admired, we’re excited with the new expansion and direction for the company.”